Severino finished the Orioles' Grapefruit League slate with a .200/.250/.350 slash line to go with a home run and seven RBI over 40 at-bats.

Severino's performance this spring wasn't anything special, but he'll still head into Opening Day as Baltimore's clear No. 1 catcher following consecutive seasons with an OPS north of .700. Even if he takes a step back offensively in 2021, his superior defense compared to No. 2 option Chance Sisco should keep Severino atop the depth chart, at least until the Orioles are willing to give top prospect Adley Rutschman a look in the majors.