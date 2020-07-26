site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Takes breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Severino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The 27-year-old started the first two games of the season and went 1-for-6 with a walk, and he'll take a seat for the series finale. Chance Sisco will take over behind the plate for the Orioles.
