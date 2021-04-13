Severino is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Seattle, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Severino started behind the plate and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Game 1, so it's no surprise to see him on the bench for the nightcap. Chance Sisco will catch for Dean Kremer in Game 2.
