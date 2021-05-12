site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-pedro-severino-takes-seat-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Takes seat Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Severino isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Severino has gone 4-for-5 with three walks in his last two games. Chance Sisco will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read