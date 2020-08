Severino went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and one strikeout in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

Severino got a break behind the plate Sunday while serving as the designated hitter, and he put the Orioles back in the game with his three-run blast in the sixth inning. The 27-year-old has been on a tear to begin the season as he carries a 1.027 OPS with five home runs and 18 RBI over his first 18 games.