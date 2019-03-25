Severino appears to have secured a spot on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

With the Orioles demoting Chance Sisco to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday and Austin Wynns (oblique) seemingly headed for the injured list, Severino is the only healthy catcher currently on the 40-man roster. Severino will likely be joined in the coming days by non-roster invitee Jesus Sucre, with the two backstops expected to share time behind the dish until Wynns has recovered from the injury and/or Sisco is called up. Both Severino and Sucre are defense-first catchers, so neither projects as much of a fantasy asset no matter how the playing-time picture shakes out.

