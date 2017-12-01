Garner agreed to a minor-league deal with the Orioles on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Garner put together a strong showing between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus in the Indians' organization in 2016, posting a combined 1.83 ERA over 78.2 innings pitched between the two levels. He had a chance to see some big-league action in 2017 but his season was ultimately cut short by injuries. He'll look to recreate his 2016 success in Baltimore's farm system this upcoming season.

