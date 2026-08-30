Alonso (head) is expected to be fine after exiting Sunday's 8-5 win in the eighth inning following a hit-by-pitch, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Alonso took a 94.6 mph fastball off the bill of his helmet from reliever Kade Morris to open the top of the eighth inning, and Jackson Holliday immediately replaced him as a pinch-runner at first base. Following the contest, manager Craig Albernaz provided an update on Alonso, stating that the first baseman is "fine" and that the plan was always for Holliday to pinch-run in that situation. Alonso can be considered day-to-day for the time being, but he'll likely be good to go for Monday's series opener with the Rockies.