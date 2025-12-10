The Orioles signed Alonso to a five-year $155 million contract Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After losing their closer earlier this week, the Mets now watch their slugging first baseman walk out the door. The $31 million average annual value is a record for first baseman. Alonso -- who just turned 31 over the weekend -- put together one of his better seasons in 2025 with the Mets, slashing .272/.347/.524 with 38 long balls and 126 RBI. The Orioles are now overloaded with first baseman/designated hitter types and seem likely to deal from that surplus for pitching help.