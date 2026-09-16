Alonso went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-5 extra-innings win over the Mets.

Alonso delivered a storybook moment in his return to Citi Field, crushing Kodai Senga's ninth-inning offering 414 feet to tie the game at 3-3. The blast was his 36th homer of the season and 300th of his career, prompting Mets fans to chant his name until he emerged for a rare road curtain call. Alonso hit 264 of those homers with New York before joining Baltimore, and his milestone shot helped the Orioles eventually prevail in 11 innings. It was Alonso's fourth homer of the month, and he's hitting .255 with an .871 OPS across 14 games since the beginning of September.