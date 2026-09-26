Alonso went 4-for-8 with two home runs, two walks, three RBI and four runs scored across both games of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Alonso took sole possession of the American League lead in home runs with two long balls in Game 1 before reaching base three times in Game 2. Prior to his single in the fourth inning of the first game, the slugger's previous seven hits had left the yard. He's gone deep 11 times overall in 23 September contests and is slashing .267/.363/.522 with 43 homers, 113 RBI, 100 runs scored and five steals across 700 plate appearances with one game to go this season.