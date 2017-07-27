Orioles' Preston Palmeiro: To test out new position
The Orioles plan to move Palmeiro to second base in the fall instructional league to evaluate him at a new position, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The first baseman is slashing .252/.325/.424 with 12 home runs through 91 games at Low-A Delmarva. Offensively, he's not the prototypical slugger that most MLB teams deploy at first base, and his glove is a bit suspect there. Moving him to second, where the organization has less depth, could give Palmeiro a clearer path to move up the ranks.
