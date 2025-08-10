High-A Aberdeen placed Gomez on the 7-day injured list Saturday with a lower-back strain, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Gomez gave up 11 earned runs in 6.1 innings over his seven most recent appearances in the Mets organization before getting traded to the Orioles at the deadline in the Cedric Mullins deal. Gomez has not pitched for the Orioles yet and logged a 4.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 48:25 K:BB in 35 innings across High-A and Single-A earlier this year. If he can throw more strikes, Gomez could be a late-inning arm in a few years.