Orioles' Ralston Cash: Inks minor-league deal with Orioles
Cash agreed to a minor-league deal with the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Cash finished last season with the Mariners after struggling to a 5.28 ERA across 44.1 innings with Double-A Tulsa and subsequently being cut loose by the Dodgers in August. He only pitched 4.2 innings for the Mariners' Double-A affiliate (Arkansas), but posted a much more respectable 1.93 ERA. The 26-year-old will likely open the season in the minors.
More News
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...