Cash agreed to a minor-league deal with the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Cash finished last season with the Mariners after struggling to a 5.28 ERA across 44.1 innings with Double-A Tulsa and subsequently being cut loose by the Dodgers in August. He only pitched 4.2 innings for the Mariners' Double-A affiliate (Arkansas), but posted a much more respectable 1.93 ERA. The 26-year-old will likely open the season in the minors.