Laureano is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

The Orioles will get two everyday players in Colton Cowser (soreness) and Ryan O'Hearn (ankle) back in the lineup Monday following multi-game absences, and though Laureano will head to the bench, he still appears to have a hold on a regular spot in the starting nine. Since returning from the injured list June 6, Laureano had started in each of the Orioles' ensuing nine games and slashed .250/.342/.438 with two home runs and six RBI. He maintains a .834 OPS on the season, good for second on the team behind O'Hearn (.893).