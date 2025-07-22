Laureano went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's 10-5 loss to the Guardians.

Laureano drove in a pair on a single in the first inning and then added a two-run homer in the third. The 31-year-old has hit safely in nine of his past 12 games, collecting five extra-base hits, 13 RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base in that span. He's been quietly productive for the struggling Orioles, slashing .280/.343/.511 with 12 home runs, 40 RBI, 36 runs scored and four steals across 251 plate appearances.