Laureano hit a solo home run as a pinch hitter in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.

Laureano is 4-for-12 (.333) over his last four games, logging two homers and two doubles in that span. The outfielder is up to a .212/.264/.515 slash line with five long balls, eight RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base over 28 contests. Laureano's seeing more than a strict platoon role, but he'll have to compete with Heston Kjerstad for one spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitchers now that Tyler O'Neill (neck) is back from a stint on the injured list.