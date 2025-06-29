Laureano went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 11-3 loss to the Rays.

Laureano crushed his 10th homer of the season en route to extending hitting streak to a modest four games. The 30-year-old outfielder has become a significant contributor in the heart of Baltimore's lineup, and he should continue to play nearly an everyday role until Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) is activated from the injured list. Over his last 31 games, Laureano is slashing an excellent .308/.395/.561 with seven big flies, six doubles, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored and two stolen bases covering 124 plate appearances.