Laureano will start in left field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Laureano will pick up a second straight start as the Red Sox send a lefty (Garrett Crochet) to the hill once again. Though Colton Cowser (thumb) was sent to the injured list earlier this week, the Orioles will likely need one of Heston Kjerstad, Cedric Mullins or Tyler O'Neill to miss time before Laureano enters the mix for regular playing time versus righties.
More News
-
Orioles' Ramon Laureano: Gets one-year pact from Baltimore•
-
Ramon Laureano: Non-tendered by Atlanta•
-
Braves' Ramon Laureano: Poaching starts from Kelenic•
-
Braves' Ramon Laureano: Drops into small-side platoon•
-
Braves' Ramon Laureano: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Braves' Ramon Laureano: Hitting bench Sunday•