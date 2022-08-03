Urias went 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Rangers.

Urias was plunked by Spencer Howard in the third inning. The 28-year-old infielder followed that up by stealing second and scoring on Jorge Mateo's three-run home run. After a July surge at the plate, it appears Urias is returning to Earth -- he's gone 1-for-23 with three walks over his last seven games. He has a .248/.298/.429 slash line with 11 home runs, 36 RBI, 34 runs scored and a steal in 73 contests, though he's more likely to make an impact with power over speed.