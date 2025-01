Urias and the Orioles agreed to a one-year, $3.2 million contract to avoid arbitration Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Urias is one of Baltimore's top utility infield options, and he earned 301 plate appearances in 2024. He matched his career-best mark with a 115 wRC+, though he still had only 11 homers and one stolen base. Urias will earn a $1.1 million raise from 2024.