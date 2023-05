Urias (hamstring) hopes to be ready to return when the Orioles return home from their road trip on May 26, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Urias resumed workouts in recent days and his strained left hamstring is feeling better. He has not yet done any running, which will obviously be a big test, but it sounds like he has a shot to make it back before the end of the month.