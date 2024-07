Urias (neck) will start at third base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Urias didn't start either of the Orioles' last two games while managing a stiff neck, but he came off the bench in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to replace Jorge Mateo (arm) and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Mateo is out of the lineup Wednesday, so Urias will step back into the starting nine to fill the final spot in the Baltimore infield.