Urias went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-2 win against the Cubs on Tuesday.

Urias did his damage early off Chicago starter Adrian Sampson with a single in the second inning, go-ahead two run long ball in the fourth and another single in the sixth. The three-hit performance continued a strong opening to July for the 28-year-old who's slashing .417/.462/.542 through 24 at-bats, though Tuesday's home run marks his first extra-base hit of the month.