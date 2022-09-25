site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-ramon-urias-day-to-day-with-neck-spasms | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Day-to-day with neck spasms
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urias is day-to-day with back/neck spasms, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Urias would miss a day or two, so it sounds like he should return either Monday or Tuesday in Boston. Rougned Odor is starting in his place Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read