Orioles' Ramon Urias: Dispatched to minors
The Orioles optioned Urias (lower leg) to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Baltimore scooped up the utility infielder off waivers from the Cardinals in February, but Urias never had the opportunity to make a serious run at an Opening Day bench job before spring training was suspended last week. Though he battled shin splints about a week before the shutdown, Urias should be fully healthy by the time the minor-league season gets underway.
