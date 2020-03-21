Play

The Orioles optioned Urias (lower leg) to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Baltimore scooped up the utility infielder off waivers from the Cardinals in February, but Urias never had the opportunity to make a serious run at an Opening Day bench job before spring training was suspended last week. Though he battled shin splints about a week before the shutdown, Urias should be fully healthy by the time the minor-league season gets underway.

