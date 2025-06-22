Urias will start at third base and bat second in Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Urias will pick up his fourth consecutive start Sunday, but after slotting anywhere from fourth through ninth in the lineup the previous three contests, he'll move into the No. 2 spot while Jordan Westburg (finger) is out of the lineup. Per Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun, Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said that Westburg will likely be held out of action for 2-to-3 days after spraining his index finger in Saturday's 9-0 loss, so Urias will most likely remain in the starting nine at third base in Monday's series opener versus the Rangers.