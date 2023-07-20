Urias went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Dodgers.

Urias has gone 11-for-37 (.297) in July with a home run, six doubles and nine RBI. The infielder continues to lack an everyday position in the lineup, but he's most often played at third base of late while providing cover around the infield as necessary. His solid hitting has helped him stay in the lineup more often than fellow utility man Jorge Mateo as the Orioles also try to keep Jordan Westburg and Adam Frazier in the mix. Urias has a .263/.332/.406 slash line with four homers, 33 RBI, 29 runs scored, 19 doubles and three stolen bases over 241 plate appearances.