Urias went 2-for-2 with a double, four RBI and two stolen bases in a 13-10 win against the Royals on Thursday.

Urias didn't start the contest, but he was called upon to pinch hit for Gunnar Henderson in the eighth inning. The move paid dividends, as Urias knocked in a pair of go-ahead runs with a single and subsequently stole both second and third base. For good measure, Urias produced again in the ninth, knocking a two-run double to cap a brief but big performance. Though Urias has just one homer this season, he's knocked in 15 runs, fifth-most on the team.