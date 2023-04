Urias was removed from Saturday's game against the White Sox after taking a pitch to the head, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Urias got struck on the left side of his helmet by a Kendall Graveman fastball that was clocked at 96.2 mph. He did eventually walk off the field under his own power but is sure to be put in concussion protocol. Gunnar Henderson, who originally had the day off, entered the game for Urias in the top of the seventh inning.