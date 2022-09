Urias was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with an apparent right leg injury, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Urias went 3-for-3 and was a double short of the cycle when he suffered the injury while running to third base after his fifth-inning single. It's a tough break for the 28-year-old, who was in the midst of his second straight multi-hit game. He should be considered day-to-day until more information is available on the injury.