Urias went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Royals.

Urias was 3-for-26 (.115) over his first 10 games back from the injured list, but he's gone 7-for-13 (.538) in his last three contests. The infielder has started to see his playing time slip despite his strong defense, though he did make an error Sunday. He's at a solid .272/.349/.404 slash line with two home runs, three stolen bases, 20 RBI and 17 runs scored through 43 games this season. He should continue to be an option all around the infield, while Jorge Mateo's slump at the plate could ultimately help Urias get in the lineup more often.