Urias is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Urias will hit the bench for the final game of the series after he picked up starts in both halves of Tuesday's doubleheader. Though the Orioles should continue to make room for Urias in the lineup against left-handed pitching on a regular basis, he'll likely have to settle for more of a part-time role in the infield against righties now that Baltimore has all of its key position players available with the exception of Ryan Mountcastle (hamstring), who will likely return from the injured list next week.