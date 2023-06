Urias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Urias started the past 11 games but will take a seat Sunday after going 3-for-19 over the last week. The 29-year-old could see his playing time take a hit with Aaron Hicks and Ryan O'Hearn are carrying hot bats, and since Cedric Mullins (groin) is back from the injured list.