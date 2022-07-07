Urias is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Since returning Monday from a stint on the injured list due to an oblique strain, Urias went 3-for-8 with two walks, two RBI and two runs in the Orioles' first three games of the week. He looks on track to serve as the Orioles' primary third baseman moving forward, but he'll take a seat in favor of Jonathan Arauz in the series opener with the Angels.