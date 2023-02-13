Urias (knee) announced Friday in a video posted on his personal Instagram account that he has fully healed from the sprained right knee that sidelined him for the final week of the 2022 season.

Urias acknowledged in early October that he would avoid surgery on the knee and would need about 8-to-12 weeks to make a full recovery from the injury, so it doesn't come as a major surprise that he's good to go for spring training. However, due to what he attributed to "medical insurance" purposes, Urias didn't receive clearance to play for the Mexican team in the World Baseball Classic this spring. Urias shouldn't face any limitations in Orioles camp or during the Grapefruit League slate as he looks to stake a claim to a full-time starting role in the infield heading into Opening Day.