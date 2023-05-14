Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Sunday that Urias (hamstring) is "much improved" and he was able to hit in the batting cages prior to the game against the Pirates, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Urias is currently on the injured list with a hamstring strain he suffered May 8 against the Rays, and while he is expected to miss around two to three weeks, it's a positive development that he's feeling better and able to get swings in. He should be back in the Baltimore lineup by the end of May if there are no setbacks, with a chance for him to start a rehab assignment in the next week or so.