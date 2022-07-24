Urias went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a double in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.

Urias has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, surging to a .413/.438/.739 slash line in that span. He provided some insurance Saturday with a two-run blast in the eighth inning to extend the Orioles' lead to three. The infielder has a career-high 10 homers with 34 RBI, 32 runs scored, 13 doubles and a .264/.308/.459 slash line in 238 plate appearances. His recent surge has earned him a near-everyday role since he returned from an oblique injury in early July.