Urias went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a stolen base in Thursday's victory over the Brewers.

Urias got the Orioles' comeback started with a solo home run off Joel Payamps, cutting the deficit to 3-1 in the seventh inning. It was Urias' second homer of the season and his first since Opening Day. The 29-year-old infielder had been stuck in a 4-for-36 slump (.111) coming into Thursday's contests, as he's retreated to a bench role in Baltimore. Overall, Urias is slashing .260/.343/.386 with 18 RBI and 15 runs scored through 143 plate appearances while going 3-for-4 on stolen base attempts.