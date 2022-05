Urias went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 10-0 win over the Red Sox.

Urias' lone hit of the game was a third-inning two-run blast off Red Sox starter Rich Hill. In the fifth, Urias picked up another RBI on a groundout. The 27-year-old infielder has gone 13-for-40 (.325) in his last 10 contests. He's posted a .230/.279/.362 slash line with four homers, 15 RBI, 18 runs scored and eight doubles through 42 games.