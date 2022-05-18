Urias went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees.

Urias got the Orioles on the board with a solo shot in the second inning. In the fourth, he forced an error that led to another run scoring. The 27-year-old has moved over to shortstop in the last two games to cover for Jorge Mateo (shoulder/chest), but he'll likely move back to third base full-time once his teammate is ready to play. Urias has hit safely in 11 of 14 games in May, though only two of those have been multi-hit efforts. He's up to a .212/.257/.317 slash line with two homers, nine RBI, eight runs scored and five doubles through 113 plate appearances.