Urias went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two total runs and two total RBI in a 6-1 win against Boston on Wednesday.

Urias singled home a run in the second inning and tacked on a solo homer in the seventh. The productive output came in a rare start for the infielder, who was in the lineup for just the third time over the Orioles' past eight games. Urias has struggled to gain traction on offense this season, slashing .219/.265/.344 with two homers, five RBI and 11 runs through 68 plate appearances.