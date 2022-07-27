Urias went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rays.
Urias launched a two-run homer off Colin Poche in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving the Orioles a 4-3 lead. The long ball was his 11th of the season and second in five games since the All-Star break. Urias now owns a eight-game hit streak and he's secured at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 contests overall. Since returning from the 10-day injured list July 4, the 28-year-old is batting .397 with five homers, 18 RBI and 11 runs over 58 at-bats in 17 games.