Urias went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mariners.

After popping his first homer of the year, a two-run shot, during a 4-3 loss in the opener, Urias ensured a split for the O's by bringing home Rio Ruiz with a walkoff single in the nightcap. Urias was just 1-for-7 on the season coming into Tuesday and doesn't have much of an offensive resume in the minors, but he should continue to see semi-regular playing time at second base give Baltimore's lack of other options.