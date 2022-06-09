site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urias isn't starting Thursday against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Urias will get a day off after he went 1-for-10 with a homer, two runs and six strikeouts over the last three games. Tyler Nevin is starting at the hot corner and batting sixth.
