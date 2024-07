Urias (neck) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Miami.

Urias was a late scratch from the Orioles' last lineup Sunday versus the Rangers. He might not have started Tuesday even if he were 100 percent, as Urias has been in a platoon of sorts with Jorge Mateo, starting at third base on days Jordan Westburg is at second. On Tuesday, it will be Westburg at the hot corner and Mateo at the keystone.