site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-ramon-urias-not-starting-tuesday-847939 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urias is not in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Urias has gone 8-for-22 with four runs and three RBI in his last six contests. While he sits Tuesday, Rougned Odor will slide to third base and Terrin Vavra will start at second.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read