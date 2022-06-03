site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Out of Friday's lineup
Urias is not in Friday's lineup against the Guardians, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
He has been hot at the dish, hitting .314/.352/.588 with three home runs in his last 51 at-bats. However, Tyler Nevin will start at third base while Rougned Odor starts at second base in this one.
