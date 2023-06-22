Urias went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Rays.

Urias took Taj Bradley deep in the third inning to get the Orioles on the board. Over his last nine games, Urias has gone 11-for-34 with five RBI and six runs scored. The infielder has primarily played corner infield and designated hitter lately, though he's also an option for middle-infield duty. His long ball Wednesday was his third of the season, and he's slashing .267/.333/.394 with 23 RBI, 21 runs scored, three stolen bases and 12 doubles over 51 contests.