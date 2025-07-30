Urias went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in a 16-4 win over the Blue Jays in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The veteran infielder went yard in the sixth and seventh innings as the Orioles broke open what had been a tight game to that point. Urias followed up his performance in the matinee by going 1-for-4 with an RBI in the nightcap, a 3-2 victory that completed the sweep. Urias started at third base in both contests with Toronto sending lefties Easton Lucas and Eric Lauer to the mound, and he should remain effective in a short-side platoon role given his .278/.338/.403 slash line against southpaws this season. However, six of his eight homers on the year have come against righties, including both of Tuesday's blasts.